Road Closure on University Avenue starts today from Prince Philip Drive to Paton Street

Starting today, University Avenue between Prince Phillip Drive and Paton Street will be closed to traffic due to ongoing construction works associated with the University Avenue Storm Sewer Upgrades project.

The closure commences at 7:00 a.m.

Local access will be provided to properties located between Paton Street and the construction site; however, there will be no passage through the construction site and there will be no access from Prince Philip Drive.

Signage will be in place and flag persons will be on site. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

The closure will last until Monday, October 14 at 6:00 p.m.