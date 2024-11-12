Road closure expected to cause delays in St. John’s today

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. today there will be a temporary closure of Hamilton Avenue Extension to eastbound traffic due to watermain repairs from Neville Place to Blackmarsh Road.

This closure is expected to last until 7:00 pm.

During this time, Albany Street will be utilized as the alternate route between Blackmarsh Road and Cornwall Avenue. Signage will be in place and flag persons will be on site. Slowdowns and delays will be experienced.

Emergency vehicles and local traffic, including those visiting family, friends, and businesses in the area will have access, while all through traffic will be detoured.