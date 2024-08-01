RNC urging personal safety ahead of large summer gatherings

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is encouraging residents to practice personal safety as thousands descend on the capital city to attend shows and events in the coming days and weeks.

There will be an increased police presence at upcoming music festivals and the province’s largest garden party, to respond to incidents and promote public safety.

The RNC suggests people agree to a buddy system. Those attending events with children should consider wearing bright-coloured clothing and work with young kids to ensure they know their names and telephone numbers.

Ensure your phone is charged and share your location with friends and family. Keep your belongings secure at all times.

Drink responsibly and do not drive impaired.

Report suspicious activities to the RNC.