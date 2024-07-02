RNC Seize Vehicle in Lark Harbour

The RNC issued a driving suspension and seized a vehicle following a traffic safety stop in Lark Harbour. On Sunday just before 2 a.m., police conducted a traffic safety stop with a vehicle that had been travelling at a high rate of speed on Main Street in Lark Harbour. The patrol officer observed signs of alcohol impairment.

As a result of an investigation, the operator was determined to be operating with a blood-alcohol concentration exceeding the limit designated by the Highway Traffic Act. The 24-year-old man from Pasadena was issued a seven-day driving suspension and his vehicle was seized.