RNC seize off-road vehicle in St. John’s

The RNC has seized a dirt bike following multiple traffic complaints in St. John’s.

Just after 8 a.m. today, Operational Patrol Services received reports that a teenager was operating a dirt bike unsupervised and in an aggressive manner on public roadways in the Virginia Park area. Responding officers located the operator and conducted a traffic stop.

The dirt bike was not insured and the 13-year-old male was operating the vehicle without supervision. Summary offence tickets were issued for infractions under the Off-Road Vehicles Act and the bike was seized from the scene.

Anyone with information about dangerous driving is asked to call 911.