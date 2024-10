The RNC is seeking information following a hit-and-run collision in Mount Pearl. Shortly after noon today, police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Topsail Road, just west of Goldeneye Place.

Patrol officers determined that a westbound white SUV was stopped waiting to make a left turn off Topsail Road onto a parking lot near Mary Queen of the World when it was struck by a black Ford pickup truck travelling west. The black Ford pickup left the area immediately after the collision.