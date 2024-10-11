RNC Seeks Public’s Help in Collision Investigation

The RNC is seeking information following a two-vehicle collision in Mount Pearl.

Just before 7:30 a.m. today, police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Topsail Road between Beclin Road and Thomas Byrne Drive.

It appears as though an SUV struck a small car before striking a utility pole. There was significant damage to the SUV and moderate damage to the car. One driver was sent to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The road which had been closed for a period of time has since re-opened.

Collision analysts are now working to determine the cause of the crash.