RNC Seeks Public’s Help in Collision Investigation

The RNC is working to identify and locate the persons involved in a hit-and-run in Mount Pearl. Around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a three vehicle collision at the intersection of Topsail Road and Dunns Road where a pickup truck struck a vehicle that then collided with another vehicle. Two drivers were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three occupants of the suspect vehicle, two males and one female, fled on foot before emergency personnel arrived. A search by Police Dog Services located what is believed to be discarded items from those involved. Now RNC Collision Analysts are looking to the public for help in identifying the driver, who at the time was operating an older model, multi-colored, Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information, or video footage (CCTV or dash camera) from the area in the lead up to, or following the collision is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.