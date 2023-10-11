RNC seeking video and witnesses related to Mount Pearl collision

Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision, which occurred in Mount Pearl, and are now looking for witnesses and video footage.

On Monday October 9, at 11:00 p.m., RNC and accident investigators responded to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Topsail Road at Dunn’s Road in Mount Pearl. Responding officers located a brown SUV at the scene with significant damage. The operator and occupant of the vehicle did not report injuries.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing with RNC’s accident investigators, and they are seeking any witnesses or video footage in the area around the time of the collision. The RNC are also looking to speak with the operator of a white sedan that was believed to be travelling with the vehicle involved in the collision.

The RNC is asking that anyone with information contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).