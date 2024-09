The RNC is searching for Brittany White who is wanted by police.

White was last seen in St. John’s on August 20. She is unlawfully at large.

She is described to be 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 lbs, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of White is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.