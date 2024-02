The RNC is searching for wanted persons, 64-year-old Victor Vengeruk and 58-year-old Karen Youden.

The two are wanted in connection with charges of criminal harassment.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Vengeruk and Youden are asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.