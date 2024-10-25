RNC Searching for Missing Person, William McLean

The RNC is searching for missing person, William McLean of St. John’s.

The 49-year-old is described to be about 5’10” tall, 230 lbs, with dirty blonde hair and wears glasses with a transparent frame. He is likely wearing a blue jacket, jeans, and white sneakers and was last seen in the west end of the capital city on Oct. 14.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of McLean is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.