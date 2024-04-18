RNC searching for missing person, Thomas Parsley

The RNC is searching for missing person, Thomas Parsley of St. John’s. The 29-year-old is described to be about 5’8” tall with a slim build and dark brown hair. He was last seen in the area of Waterford Bridge Road Wednesday (April 17) afternoon. He was wearing a dark sweater and pajama pants. Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Thomas Parsley is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.