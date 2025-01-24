RNC searching for missing person, Ryan Fowler

The RNC is searching for missing person, Ryan Fowler, reported missing from St. John’s. The 31-year-old is described as being approximately 5’11” tall, and 150 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Fowler was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the area of St. Clare’s Hospital wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Fowler is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.