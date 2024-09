The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is searching for missing person, Neveah Rich of St. John’s.

The 14-year-old is described to be about 5’8” tall, and 230 lbs, with dark hair and brown eyes. Rich was last seen in the area of Clinch Crescent in St. John’s at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. There is no clothing description available. Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Neveah Rich is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.