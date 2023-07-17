RNC searching for missing man

The RNC is requesting the public’s assistance with locating missing person, 32-year-old Charles Wiscombe of St. John’s. Wiscombe was last seen on July 10, near St. Clare’s Hospital in St. John’s.

He is described to be average height, with a slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and black jeans when he was last seen.

The RNC has concerns for Wiscombe’s safety and wellbeing, and request anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.