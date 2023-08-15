RNC searching for missing 17-year-old

The RNC is asking for help from the community with locating missing person, 17-year-old Camren Ward-Hall, of St. John’s. Ward-Hall was last seen on August 7, 2023 at about 7:50 p.m. in the area of Laurier Street, St. John’s.

The 17-year-old is described to be about five feet and nine inches tall, about 200 pounds, with short lights-brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red shoes, a red hat and dark green pants. Ward-Hall has a small tattoo under his right eye, and a tattoo of praying hands on the left side of his neck, he also has visible tattoos on his arms and hands.

The RNC have concerns for Ward-Hall’s safety and wellbeing, and request that anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.