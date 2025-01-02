News

RNC search for wanted person

Posted: January 2, 2025 11:11 am
The RNC are searching for wanted person, Matthew Scott of Conception Bay South.

The 38-year-old is accused of operating a conveyance while prohibited, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and breach of a court order in connection with an investigation launched on December 19th after patrol officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the Robert’s Road area of CBS.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist in location Matthew Scott to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

