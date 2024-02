The RNC is requesting the assistance of the public in locating wanted person, James Greenham. The 33-year-old is wanted in connection with assault, uttering threats, and extortion and is believed to be on the Northeast Avalon.

Greenham is described as 6’1 tall, 260 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The RNC is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.