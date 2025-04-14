UPDATE: One person in custody, no concern for public safety at HSC, MUN

One person is now in custody, after a police investigation into a threats complaint at the new Mental Health and Addictions Centre in St. John’s.

Memorial University had asked Faculty of Medicine students and staff to shelter in place, but now the all clear has been issued, and normal activities can resume.

Earlier:

Police say they are responding to a threats complaint at the new Mental Health and Addictions Centre in St. John’s.

Officers are currently working to determine the validity of the threats made. NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.

