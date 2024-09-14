RNC Reminding the Public of the Online Application Process for Criminal Record Checks

The RNC is reminding those who require a Criminal Record Screening Certificate or Vulnerable Record Check to apply online. The online application service is available 24 hours a day, providing a convenient and accessible option from the comfort of your home.

Applications cannot be processed at an RNC detachment as payments must be completed online using the secure payment portal. The online portal also allows those who require a Certificate for volunteer purposes, to attach their letter of exemption/volunteer letter from the agency, to the application.

The online feature would be new for residents of Cox’s Cove, Gilliams, Humber Arm South, Hughes Brook, Irishtown-Summerside, Lark Harbour, Little Rapids, McIvers, Meadows, Pasadena, Steady Brook and York Harbour. There are traditional mail options for those who cannot apply online.

The RNC is currently experiencing a high volume of requests for Criminal Records Screening Certificates and Vulnerable Sector Checks. Requests are processed in the order in which they are received.

Please allow at least 15 business days for processing.