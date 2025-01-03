News

RNC, RCMP joint operation yields seizures and arrests

Posted: January 3, 2025 2:21 pm
By Web Team

A RNC and RCMP joint operation has seized drugs and weapons in St. John’s.

A joint investigation between the RNC Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit (WDEU) and the RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region was launched into illegal weapons and drug trafficking activity in the area of Salisbury Street. A warrant to search a property was obtained, and on Dec. 20, 2024, members of the RNC and RCMP NL gained access to a residential property in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Three males were arrested at the property, and were later released with charges pending.

There was a significant seizure of illegal weapons, illicit drugs, contraband materials, and potential stolen property. Items seized include:

  • Shotgun with ammunition
  • 0.22 calibre rifle
  • Multiple airsoft guns
  • A machete
  • Over 600 grams of MDMA
  • Over four ounces of cocaine
  • Illicit cannabis
  • Hash
  • LSD (Acid) Strips
  • Percocet pills
  • Various other pharmaceutical medications
  • Hundreds of cartons of contraband cigarettes
  • Cash

The RNC WDEU is dedicated to the removal of illegal weapons and drugs from our communities. 

