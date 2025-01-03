RNC, RCMP joint operation yields seizures and arrests

A RNC and RCMP joint operation has seized drugs and weapons in St. John’s.
A joint investigation between the RNC Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit (WDEU) and the RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region was launched into illegal weapons and drug trafficking activity in the area of Salisbury Street. A warrant to search a property was obtained, and on Dec. 20, 2024, members of the RNC and RCMP NL gained access to a residential property in connection with the ongoing investigation.
Three males were arrested at the property, and were later released with charges pending.
There was a significant seizure of illegal weapons, illicit drugs, contraband materials, and potential stolen property. Items seized include:
- Shotgun with ammunition
- 0.22 calibre rifle
- Multiple airsoft guns
- A machete
- Over 600 grams of MDMA
- Over four ounces of cocaine
- Illicit cannabis
- Hash
- LSD (Acid) Strips
- Percocet pills
- Various other pharmaceutical medications
- Hundreds of cartons of contraband cigarettes
- Cash
The RNC WDEU is dedicated to the removal of illegal weapons and drugs from our communities.