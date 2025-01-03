RNC, RCMP joint operation yields seizures and arrests

A RNC and RCMP joint operation has seized drugs and weapons in St. John’s.

A joint investigation between the RNC Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit (WDEU) and the RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region was launched into illegal weapons and drug trafficking activity in the area of Salisbury Street. A warrant to search a property was obtained, and on Dec. 20, 2024, members of the RNC and RCMP NL gained access to a residential property in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Three males were arrested at the property, and were later released with charges pending.

There was a significant seizure of illegal weapons, illicit drugs, contraband materials, and potential stolen property. Items seized include:

Shotgun with ammunition

0.22 calibre rifle

Multiple airsoft guns

A machete

Over 600 grams of MDMA

Over four ounces of cocaine

Illicit cannabis

Hash

LSD (Acid) Strips

Percocet pills

Various other pharmaceutical medications

Hundreds of cartons of contraband cigarettes

Cash

The RNC WDEU is dedicated to the removal of illegal weapons and drugs from our communities.