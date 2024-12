On Monday evening the RNC responded to a complaint of a theft in progress on Kelsey Drive.

Officers located the suspect who was pushing a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise across the parking lot.

The man started running, and after a short foot pursuit, officers took the male into custody.

The 30-year-old was charged with two counts of breaching a court order, theft under $5000 and resisting arrest.

The accused was held to appear in court.

The stolen merchandise was returned to the owner.