RNC make arrest connected to weapons and drugs

The RNC has charged a Paradise man with dozens of offences after an altercation and search of his property.

Police responded to a residence in Paradise around 11:45 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 18), following a report of a weapons offence where a suspect had fled in a vehicle. Officers located a 29-year-old male at his home nearby where he was arrested without incident.

As a result of a search of his home, officers located:

A loaded .22 caliber handgun 9 mm handgun with magazine and ammunition Rifle Imitation handgun (BB gun) A set of brass knuckles with a knife attached Taser cartridges Prescription pills 583 grams of MDMA, in addition to 108 pills 385 grams of cocaine Cash And other drug paraphernalia

Jordan Fifield has been held in custody to appear in provincial court today on the following charges:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance Five counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon or restricted weapon Three counts of careless use, storage, handling of a firearm Four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm Four counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon Two counts of possessing a weapon with ammunition. Three counts of possessing a weapon obtained by commission of an offence Seven counts of breach of firearms prohibition order Possession of a firearm with serial altered Four counts of breach of firearms regulations Breach of probation