RNC make arrest connected to weapons and drugs

The RNC has charged a Paradise man with dozens of offences after an altercation and search of his property.
Police responded to a residence in Paradise around 11:45 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 18), following a report of a weapons offence where a suspect had fled in a vehicle. Officers located a 29-year-old male at his home nearby where he was arrested without incident.
As a result of a search of his home, officers located:
- A loaded .22 caliber handgun
- 9 mm handgun with magazine and ammunition
- Rifle
- Imitation handgun (BB gun)
- A set of brass knuckles with a knife attached
- Taser cartridges
- Prescription pills
- 583 grams of MDMA, in addition to 108 pills
- 385 grams of cocaine
- Cash
- And other drug paraphernalia
Jordan Fifield has been held in custody to appear in provincial court today on the following charges:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance
- Five counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon or restricted weapon
- Three counts of careless use, storage, handling of a firearm
- Four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Four counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- Two counts of possessing a weapon with ammunition.
- Three counts of possessing a weapon obtained by commission of an offence
- Seven counts of breach of firearms prohibition order
- Possession of a firearm with serial altered
- Four counts of breach of firearms regulations
- Breach of probation