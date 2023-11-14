RNC make arrest after a vehicle was located in the water in Pouch Cove

On Saturday, November 11, at approximately 4:20 a.m., the RNC received a report that a vehicle was floating in the ocean in Pouch Cove. Upon arrival, officers observed a sedan in the water near the slipway in Pouch Cove. Five occupants of the vehicle had safely made their way to the shore and were attended to by paramedics. Patrol officers engaged the RNC Criminal Investigation Division to support the investigation as it was determined there had been an interaction with another vehicle and its operator prior to the vehicle landing in the water.

On Monday, November 13, 21-year-old Raymond O’Keefe of Pouch Cove was arrested in relation to the event. O’Keefe has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of a motor vehicle collision, five counts of aggravated assault, and five counts of assault with a weapon. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in connection with the charges.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).