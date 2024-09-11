RNC Lay Firearms Charges Following Case of Road Rage

The RNC has laid charges in connection with a firearms offence in St. Johns.

Back on July 11, at approximately 5:50 pm, police responded to a weapons offence in the area of Topsail Road and Brookfield Road.

It was reported that following a road rage incident, one individual fired a projectile which resulted in damage to two vehicles.

A 22-year-old man was charged with intent to cause harm with an air gun or pistol, careless use of a firearm, pointing of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and additional offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was released on conditions to appear in Provincial Court on November 14.