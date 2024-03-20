RNC issues statement following pre-budget clash with protesters this morning

Hundreds of fishery protesters clashed with RNC officers this morning outside Confederation Building, just hours before the province was expected to bring down its budget. Hundreds of staff could not access the buildings and the budget was postponed.

During the conflict, one protester was reported injured and taken to hospital while a police officer also sustained injuries.

This afternoon, the RNC issued the following statement.

There has been an increased presence of police officers in the area of Confederation Building since early this morning. This response is not unlike other demonstrations of similar size. The RNC respects the right to a peaceful protest. Our role is to ensure public safety and our priority remains the safety of all present.

We continue to ask that all demonstrators remain respectful, peaceful and lawful. Disruptive activities may lead to arrests and criminal charges under relevant Criminal Code sections for example; mischief, causing a disturbance, unlawful assembly etc.

The RNC Mounted Unit is trained in crowd control. Both of our horses were struck by demonstrators which forced the Mounted Unit to retreat. There is specific Criminal Code violations for injuries against a law enforcement animal which will be pursued. Additionally during one of the ‘rushes’ an officer was injured, and has been sent to hospital for treatment.