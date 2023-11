RNC posted to social media, asking residents to avoid the area of Brazil Street in downtown St. John’s as they investigate a possible weapons offence.

Patrol officers have responded to a report of a potential weapons offence in the Brazil Street area of downtown St. John's.



Officers have contained a property, and request the community avoid the area as they investigate the event.



— Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) November 26, 2023

NTV News will provide an update once it becomes available.