RNC investigating suspicious death in downtown St. John’s

Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. John’s.

The RNC says 8:40 p.m on Tuesday night, officers responded to the area of Water Street near Springdale Street following a report of potential human remains.

On arrival, patrol officers located human remains in the area and proceeded to secure the scene. The Criminal Investigation Division was engaged to investigate the death, which is believed to be suspicious.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an investigation to determine the identity of the deceased, as well as the cause of death.

The investigative team is currently information gathering, and seek any information or video footage in the noted area in recent days. Any suspicious activity that was observed should be reported to the RNC to assist the investigation.