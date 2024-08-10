RNC Investigating Single Vehicle Collision

The RNC is investigating following a collision involving one of its patrol vehicles in Humber Arm South.

The single vehicle collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday while on patrol in the area of Benoit’s Cove. There was significant damage caused to the SUV after it left the roadway. Both officers were sent to hospital for medical treatment and have since been released.

Anyone with information, or video footage (CCTV or dash camera) from the area in the lead up to, or following the collision is asked to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.