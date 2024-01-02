RNC investigating heavy equipment break-in

RNC is investigating a break and enter at the Avalon Mall in St. John’s.

This morning shortly after 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break-in at the Avalon Mall on Kenmount Road in St. John’s. Upon arrival, officers observed significant damage to the exterior of the SportChek location. Responding officers determined that entry to the business was gained after heavy equipment was used to damage the exterior, and a suspect vehicle left the area following the event.

The suspect vehicle is described to be a white Nissan SUV, potentially a Rogue or Murano. The vehicle was last seen travelling east on Prince Philip Drive after leaving the parking lot from Thorburn Road. The heavy equipment, a loader, was left at the scene.

The RNC is seeking any information or video footage from the area around the time of the break and enter between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).