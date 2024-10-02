RNC Investigating Fatal Scooter Collision

Police are investigating a fatal scooter collision that occurred in St. John’s.

On Monday, Sept. 30, at approximately 9:20 a.m., Operational Patrol Services and Collision Analysts responded to a report that a person riding an electric scooter had collided into a light pole in the area of Water Street and Hamilton Avenue. The operator, a 47-year-old man from St. John’s who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The RNC regrets to indicate that he has since died. The RNC sends sincere condolences to family and friends of the deceased.

Collision analysts are seeking any information, including video footage (CCTV or dash camera), from the area in the lead up to, or immediately following the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)