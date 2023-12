Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the theft of copper wire.

Between December 8 and December 9 approximately 1,400 pounds of four inch copper wire was stolen from the Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro Churchill Falls Generating Station.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the RNC is appealing to the public for any witnesses and video footage from the area around the time of the event.