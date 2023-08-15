RNC investigating after human remains found in Goulds

Police are investigating after human remains were located in the area of Windemere Road, Goulds.

On Aug 13, 2023 at about 10:10 pm, members of the RNC were alerted to a wooded area near Windemere Road, Goulds. A search of the area was conducted and members of the RNC located human remains.

The RNC are working in consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and confirm the individuals identity.

The RNC request anyone who has information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.