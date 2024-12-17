RNC, emergency responders rescue snowmobiler

The RNC helped rescue a stranded, injured snowmobiler in Labrador over the weekend. On Saturday, at around 1:15 p.m., police received information that an SOS alert had been received by a third party who contacted 911. The co-ordinates of the alert were obtained and the RNC engaged Labrador West Ground Search and Rescue, and paramedics, who all headed to the area of Shabogamo Lake, approximately 35 kilometers east of Labrador City.

The RNC was first on scene and with hypothermia a serious concern, an officer armed with a first aid kit and emergency blankets headed out onto the lake by snowmobile with a good Samaritan who stopped to offer assistance.

The officer provided first aid to an injured 67-year-old male who struck and ice ridge and had serious injuries. Search and rescue crews and paramedics later removed him from the scene aboard a sled and placed him into the waiting ambulance and transported to hospital for treatment.