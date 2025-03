At 1:00 a.m. this morning the RNC attempted to stop a vehicle in the downtown area of St. John’s but the driver refused to stop.

Police deployed a spike belt on the TCH near Torbay Road. With the vehicle crippled, the suspect continues to drive but eventually abandoned the vehicle in the middle of Torbay Road.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot and he was taken into custody.

The 34-year-old male is charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, resisting arrest and breach of probation.