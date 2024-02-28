RNC Continues Collision Investigation

The 82-year-old man involved in a collision in Torbay last week has died in hospital. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

RNC collision analysts continue to investigate the serious motor vehicle collision that happened on Feb. 22 around 12:15 p.m. on Torbay Road near Cox Marsh Road. There were no injuries to the three other people travelling in the other vehicle.

The RNC will work with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

The RNC is appealing to the public for help with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information to assist, or anyone with video footage (CCTV or dash camera) from the area in the lead up to the collision is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.