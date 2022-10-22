RNC arrests Lisa Driscoll, charges her with fraud involving falsified nursing credentials

Lisa Driscoll has been arrested and charged with fraud involving falsified nursing credentials, the RNC announced Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of a fraud at a local long-term-care facility in St. John’s on June 10, 2022. They were informed that 43-year-old Lisa Driscoll had obtained a position in the long-term-care facility through fraudulent means.

The investigation was forwarded to the RNC’s Economic Crimes Unit. The investigation lad to the discovery of more cases in which Driscoll had applied for and obtained nursing positions in long-term-care facilities in the St. John’s area by fraudulent means. Police say Driscoll has applied for and obtained nursing positions under various surnames, including Driscoll, O’Driscoll, Strickland and Harris, with the use of similar given names.

As a result of the investigation, Driscoll was arrested and charged Monday with multiple Criminal Code of Canada offences, and offences under provincial legislation connected to the use of falsified nursing credentials.

Driscoll was held to appear in court on the following charges:

– Fraud x 3

– Breach of Probation x 3

– Identity Theft x 2

– Perjury x 1

– Breach of the Licensed Practical Nurses Act

– Breach of the Registered Nurses Act

This is not the first incident involving Driscoll. Back in December, Central Health released a statement saying that Driscoll had impersonated a registered nurse at one of its facilities. She had worked 25 shifts at Lakeside Homes between Aug. 19 and Nov. 7.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this or any similar incident is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere