RNC arrest two individuals in breach of court ordered conditions

On Monday the RNC picked up two individuals who were in breach of court ordered conditions.

At around 3:00 p.m. officers observed a 42-year-old male who was noted to be in breach of court ordered conditions in the City of Mount Pearl. Officers arrested the man and he was taken into custody.

At 6:30 p.m. officers were called to a report of a court order breach at a business in Paradise. The 36-year-old male was arrested for breaching his court ordered conditions. The male was conveyed to the lock-up and is being held there to appear before the court.