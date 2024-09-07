RNC arrest two impaired drivers

RNC officers arrested two impaired drivers, one Friday evening and another early this morning.

On Friday, September 6, police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the west end of St. John’s. Officers located the vehicle in question in the immediate area. As a result of the investigation, a 50-year-old male was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Operation of a Motor Vehicle over .80. The male was released to appear in court at a later date. His vehicle was impounded.

Then, around 2:00 a.m. the next morning, RNC officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Kenmount Road. Police located the vehicle in question nearby, and the driver. As a result of that investigation, a 24-year-old male was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Operation of a Motor Vehicle over .80. The male was released to appear in court at a later date. His vehicle was impounded as well.