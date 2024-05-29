RNC announces break in decades-old cold case homicide

The RNC has announced a big break in a decades-old cold case.

Police have identified human remains located in 2001 in Conception Bay South as those of Temy Casas from Cuba. He would have been in his early 30s. His death was deemed a homicide.

Now police are looking for any help in the circumstances of his death. In particular, police are looking to speak with a woman named Joanne Bergeron who would be approximately 68. She was a travel agent in Cuba in the 1990s.

Police now know he travelled from Cuba to Montreal on a visa, but cannot yet link his travel to Newfoundland. They have contacted his family, but couldn’t share what their reaction was to the news.

In August 2021, the RNC began working with Othram Inc. a private company specializing in genetic genealogy and forensics based in Texas. Othram successfully extracted a DNA profile from the remains and uploaded it to GEDmatch in January 2022. A match was made with a fourth cousin in October 2022 but the cousin was unable to provide information about the victim. Then in February 2024, a match was made with a first cousin who was able to connect investigators directly with immediate family members. DNA testing with a family member has confirmed the identity of Temistocle (Temy) Casas.

Now, investigators are appealing to the public for help identifying who may be responsible for his death.

Investigators are looking to put together a timeline of his movements in the last years and months of his life. The RNC is looking to speak to any known associates of Casas.

A dedicated e-mail has been established to reach the investigative team directly. Please contact [email protected] with any information. You can also call 709-729-8000. To report anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com .