Rise and Shine Nursery open today following major fire; owners thank firefighters for their hard work

The owners of Rise and Shine Nursery are thanking regional fire crews and its customer support base after a a major fire in Goulds Wednesday afternoon caused extensive damage to one of the area’s most prominent businesses.

The popular garden centre went up in flames shortly after 1 p.m. Fire could be seen shooting into the sky and heavy smoke hanged over the area. As many as 20 firefighters worked on the blaze. There were no injuries reported but the nursery sustained extensive damage to its supply barn area and some of its greenhouses that were accessible to staff only.

In a message to its customers, Rise and Shine Nursery staff say they will, in fact, be open today.