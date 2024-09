Back in the late 1950’s, Dr. Hilda Tremblett of Bonavista was stationed at the old cottage hospital in Grand Bank.

It was there that she saved the life of a three-year old-child, an experience she never forgot. This summer, Dr. Tremblett travelled from her home in Nova Scotia back to Grand Bank, to reunite with the fellow she saved 66 years ago. NTV’s Ross Tilley has the story.