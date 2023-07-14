Restoration work to begin soon for National War Memorial

One of the most historic sites in St. John’s will soon undergo a major restoration. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has details on work planned for the National War Memorial.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
