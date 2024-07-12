Resource Enforcement Division Seeking Public Assistance on Moose Poaching Incident in Labrador West

The Resource Enforcement Division of the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is seeking information related to a moose poaching and wastage incident that occurred two kilometres west of the Ashuanipi River in Labrador West.

On July 3, officers initiated an investigation after an adult bull moose was left on a bog approximately 150 metres from the Trans Labrador Highway. Officers from the Wabush Detachment confirmed that the bull moose was shot, with only the antlers removed.

Anyone who has information about this incident or witnessed suspicious activity in the area is encouraged to contact the Resource Enforcement Division’s Wabush Detachment at 709-944-4887.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identity of the person or persons involved in this incident can also call 1-877-820-0999 anonymously or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.