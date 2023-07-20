Justice News

Residents renew calls for action after recent firearms arrests in downtown St. John’s

By Beth Penney
Published on July 20, 2023 at 8:43 pm

Residents in a St. John’s neighbourhood are calling again for government action after police made two firearms-related arrests last weekend on Livingstone Street. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.

