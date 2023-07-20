Residents renew calls for action after recent firearms arrests in downtown St. John’s

- Home
Residents in a St. John’s neighbourhood are calling again for government action after police made two firearms-related arrests last weekend on Livingstone Street. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
As recording-setting temperatures and heat warnings continue, so do concerns about heat-related illnesses, especially for those who work outside.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s Chief Medical Examiner, is offering some tips to avoid being beat by the heat.
The Royal Canadian Navy has sent divers to investigate unexploded ordnance at the wrecks of the Truxton and Pollux off the coast of the Burin Peninsula.
Divers have identified over a dozen 227 kilogram bombs and numerous artillery projectiles.
The 2023 North American Indigenous Games continue in Halifax. NTV’s Becky Daley speaks with Team Indigenous NL’s under-19 boys’ volleyball team.