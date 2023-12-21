News

Residents reminded of available mental health and addictions resources

Posted: December 21, 2023 2:32 pm
By Web Team


Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador are reminded that mental health services are available during the holiday season.

Some key mental health supports and services during the holiday season include:

  • 811 – Provincial HealthLine: Telephone support for people who are experiencing mental health crisis. The 811 phone line is available 24/7 and staffed by registered nurses who are trained crisis interveners and provide health advice for mental health and addiction questions. 
  • 988 – Federal Suicide and Crisis Line: Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
  • Mobile Crisis Response Teams: Community-based crisis intervention services provided by mental health clinicians and trained police officers, located in St. John’s, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, Corner Brook, Stephenville, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Labrador City, available seven days a week. Call 811 HealthLine or 911 to request a mobile visit.
  • Doorways Mental Health Walk-in Clinics: Rapid access to mental health and addictions counselling services, available in 69 locations throughout the province. Most locations offer same-day, walk-in, or phone service with no appointment or referral required. Call 811 to find a location near you.
  • Lifewise Warm Line: A non-emergency, non-crisis telephone support and referral service provided by trained peer support workers. Available seven days a week, 10 a.m. to midnight. Call 1-855-753-2560.
  • Bridge the gapp: An extensive suite of e-mental health and addictions services available by visiting Bridge the gapp. Also includes information on where and how to access longer-term individual and group mental health and addictions counselling in communities across the province.
  • 211: provides quick access to information and referral to community, social, health and government services. The line is 100 per cent free and confidential, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone or online.
  • Crisis Text Line: A 24/7 text line that connects individuals with a trained, volunteer crisis responder by texting HOME to 741741. The service is free, confidential, and provided by Kids Help Phone.
  • Recovery Centre: TheMedical Withdrawal Management Centre is available to anyone 16 years of age and older who is intoxicated or experiencing withdrawal from alcohol or other drugs. People can self-refer by calling 709-752-4980 or toll-free at 1-877-752-4980.
  • The Provincial Opioid Dependence Treatment (ODT) Line: A toll-free line to support individuals, family members and health providers who are seeking information and support regarding opiate use. Available from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. individuals can call toll free at 1-844-752-3588.
  • 911: 911 is also available province-wide in Newfoundland and Labrador. Call Takers located in the province are available 24/7 to connect callers to the local emergency response agencies in your area.
