Residents react to new healthy food policy for health facilities in eastern NL

Posted: August 15, 2023 7:53 pm
By Bailey Howard


The new healthy food policy for health facilities in eastern Newfoundland, means no more candy or donuts. NL Health Services says it’s about giving visitors choices, but many say it’s taking their options away.

NTV’s Bailey Howard has this story. 

