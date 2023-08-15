Residents react to new healthy food policy for health facilities in eastern NL

The new healthy food policy for health facilities in eastern Newfoundland, means no more candy or donuts. NL Health Services says it’s about giving visitors choices, but many say it’s taking their options away.
NTV’s Bailey Howard has this story.
The new healthy food policy for health facilities in eastern Newfoundland, means no more candy or donuts. NL Health Services says it’s about giving visitors choices, but many say it’s taking their options away.
NTV’s Bailey Howard has this story.
With the fall semester just around the corner for post secondary students in the province,…
Parks Canada President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Hallman is on the province’s west coast…
The up-keeping of trails across the province is not as easy as what we think,…