Residents invited to share views for Budget 2024

In advance of Budget 2024, residents are invited to take part in a pre-budget questionnaire. The deadline to provide feedback through engageNL is Friday, December 15, 2023.

The questionnaire is focused on assessing the priorities of residents for the upcoming provincial budget, as well as gauging their support for various measures to reduce the provincial deficit and debt. It includes an interactive tool to illustrate government’s fiscal situation and the challenges of balancing the budget.

In addition to the online survey, residents can provide a written submission to [email protected] or by mail:

Budget 2024

Department of Finance

Main Floor, East Block, Confederation Building

P.O. Box 8700

St. John’s, NL

A1B 4J6