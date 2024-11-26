News Politics

Residents Invited to Share Their Priorities for next Provincial Budget

Posted: November 26, 2024 6:11 am
By Web Team

The provincial government is inviting the public to take part in a pre-budget questionnaire available on engageNL.

The deadline to submit feedback through engageNL is Monday, January 6, 2025.

The questionnaire is focused on assessing priorities and understanding concerns. It includes an easy-to-use interactive tool that illustrates the Provincial Government’s fiscal realities in balancing a budget of over $10 billion.

Residents may also send a written submission via email or Canada Post.

Input will help the Provincial Government plan for Budget 2025.

